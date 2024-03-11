Robyn Hurder Will Return to Chicago

Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) will return to Chicago, the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, in the role of Velma Kelly March 26-June 16 at the Ambassador Theatre. Hurder previously appeared in the ensemble of Chicago as Mona and covered the role of Roxie Hart.

Most recently, Hurder appeared as Marcia Murphy in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical (Drama Desk nominee, Chita Rivera Awards winner). Prior to that, she earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Nini in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Her other Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It, Grease, The Wedding Singer, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and her TV credits include Fosse/Verdon.

TV personality, actress, and author Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) is playing Roxie Hart through April 7. The current cast of Chicago also features Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Eddie Bennett, Max Clayton, Kristine Covillo, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, and Colt Adam Weiss.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s. Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.