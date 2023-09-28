Robbie Fairchild Announced for World Premiere Stage Adaptation of The Artist

Tony nominee Robbie Fairchild (An American in Paris) will star in the world premiere stage adaptation of Academy Award-winning film The Artist as (fictional) silent film star George Valentin. He is joined by West End actor Gary Wilmot (Wicked) as Al Zimmer and newcomer Briana Craig as Peppy Miller. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. The Artist will run at Theatre Royal Plymouth from May 11-May 25.

Lindsey Ferrentino and Drew McOnie co-adapted Michel Hazanavicius’ film for the stage. McOnie also directs and choreographs.

Sets and costumes are by Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram (Wolf Hall Parts I & II). Original music is by Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Hale (Girl From The North Country). Sound is by Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Baker (Matilda The Musical). The creative team also includes lighting designer Zoe Spurr, video designer Ash J Woodward, puppetry designer Maia Kirkman-Richards, and musical director Chris Poon.