Ride, New Musical About Very Long Bike Ride, to Make U.S. Debut at Old Globe

DEM Productions and Wagner Johnson Productions have announced that the new musical Ride will make its American premiere at San Diego’s Old Globe. Previews begin March 30, 2024 ahead of an official opening night April 5. Performances are scheduled through April 28.

With book, music and lyrics by Freya Catrin Smith and Jack Williams, Ride is about the first woman to ride a bicycle around the world.

According to an official description, “It’s 1895, and Annie Londonderry wants to discover if a woman can ride a bicycle around the world. The problem? She’s only ridden one twice! As Annie and her unwitting secretary Martha share unbelievable adventures across four continents, they learn that no matter how far we ride, our past is always right behind us.”

Sarah Meadows will direct the production, as she did at London’s Charing Cross Theatre for Ride‘s world premiere. You can read a review of that production from our sister site, WhatsOnStage.

Casting and other members of the creative team have yet to be announced.