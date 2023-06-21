Richard Kind and James Pickens Jr. to Lead World Premiere of A Tailor Near Me

The New Jersey Repertory Company will present the world-premiere comedy, A Tailor Near Me, written by Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Michael Tucker (L.A. Law) and directed by James Glossman. The production will star Tony nominee Richard Kind (Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Big Knife) and James Pickens Jr. (Grey’s Anatomy) and will run from July 27-August 27 with an official July 29 opening.

In A Tailor Near Me, a man goes to a tailor to have his suit pants let out because he’s gained some weight since he last wore them. The tailor convinces him that what he really needs is a new suit, which leads to a negotiation, which leads to the making of a bespoke suit, which leads to alterations in both of their lives.

The creative team includes set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, sound design by Nick Simone, costume design by Patricia E. Doherty, and technical director Brian Snyder. The production stage manager is Rose Riccardi.