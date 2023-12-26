Review: Michael Jackson’s Musical Legacy Comes Through Strong in MJ

Many things have been said about Michael Jackson, both during his famed life and after his untimely death. Some have been substantiated, some not — but two things are undeniable. Jackson’s music was groundbreaking, tying ’60s Motown to ’70s disco, hip-hop, and of course, pop, of which he was labeled the King. His popularity forced the music industry to integrate, breaking down barriers for Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and a slew of rap performers. It wasn’t just his sound. Jackson’s choreography — executing sexually suggestive moves with innocent abandon — thrilled audiences. MJ: The Musical, which is now on tour and is playing the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles through January 28 — highlights what made Michael Jackson a legend, even if the book bites off more than it can chew.

In a dance studio in 1992, Jackson (Roman Banks) painstakingly rehearses his upcoming Dangerous Tour, which he hopes will both represent his vision and also raise money for his cherished charity Heal the World. While he and his dancers practice such hit numbers as “Beat It” and “Smooth Criminal,” his business manager Dave (Matt Loehr), production manager Rob (Devin Bowles), and technical manager Nick (J. Daughtry) fret over ballooning budgets and MJ’s growing addiction to pills. An MTV reporter (Mary Kate Moore) and her cameraman (Da’von T. Moody) capture the good and the bad behind the scenes. Through it all, Michael continues to innovate, an obsession hammered into him as a young man by his father, Joe (Bowles).

The book, by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage, has the gargantuan task of delving into an enigmatic personality. Jackson revealed little of himself in public, so it’s impossible to really know the man behind the mirror. Nottage’s book covers well-worn territory — his volatile relationship with his taskmaster father — and tiptoes over the murkier allegations — pills, alleged surgeries — in a superficial way.

The incorporation of songs is imaginative. Those turned into book numbers, like “I’ll Be There” for young Michael (alternately played by Josiah Benson and Ethan Joseph) and his mother (Anastasia Talley), are poignant. MJ’s explanation of the burden of fame — “Tabloid Junkie” / “Price of Fame” — speaks to the heart of the issue while still being conversational. The rest of his catalog dazzles as he and his team rehearse some of the greatest pop songs of the 20th century, including his early Motown hits with his brothers in the Jackson 5.

Director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon’s astounding work keeps the energy high. The action never stops, as Wheeldon turns the stage into a cinema. Blending classical ballet with modern dance and hip-hop, he freshly interprets what made Jackson so compelling onstage.

Banks is mesmerizing in the title role. He captures the youthful innocence, the haunted man-child, and the genius showman. His re-creation of Jackson’s voice and movement is breathtaking. Brandon Lee Harris also convincingly plays Jackson from teenager to adult. As the one responsible for handling the period where Jackson was a superstar but was still infantilized by his parents and used by his less-famous brothers, Harris captures the consternation of needing the space to shine and the burden of familial expectations.

Bowles seamlessly moves between portraying the concerned manager and the tyrannical father. He does an excellent job with voice and body tension to reveal which character he’s playing from moment to moment. The ensemble, which is rarely off-stage, performs Wheeldon’s intense choreography is exhaustive and exhilarating.

Natasha Katz’s Tony-winning lighting design accentuates the choreography as it moves to the beat. Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini’s simple sets are enhanced with striking projections to give the stage depth, and a dazzling circus curtain reveals a haunting scene during the showstopping “Thriller” scene.

When MJ: The Musical steers clear of the drama and focuses on the legacy of Michael Jackson the performer, the show shines. His songbook and this cast’s talent stand tall on their own merit.