Public Theater Sets Touring and Virtual Plans for 2024 Free Shakespeare in the Park Season

With the Delacorte Theater under construction, the Public Theater has announced alternate in-person and virtual plans for its 2024 Free Shakespeare in the Park season.

From May 28-June 30, the Public will tour its Mobile Unit bilingual musical adaptation of The Comedy of Errors, written by Rebecca Martinez and Julian Mesri. Martinez directs a cast including Varin Ayala (Egeon, Pinch), Danaya Esperanza (Adriana), Rebecca Jimenez (Understudy), Keren Lugo (Luciana), Alan Mendez (Understudy), Sara Ornelas (Troubadour), Gían Pérez (Dromio), and Desireé Rodriguez (Courtesan, Emilia).

Performances will be seen all five boroughs of New York City, with extended runs in Bryant Park (May 28-June 2) and the Hudson Yards (June 6-9, 13-14, and 20-21). Additional dates and casting are still to be announced.

Additionally, the Public and Thirteen’s Great Performances series will provide free streaming access in May and June to the recent Delacorte productions of Much Ado About Nothing, Merry Wives, Richard III, and Hamlet, with Much Ado About Nothing also shown throughout the summer at free screenings across New York City.

Of a 2023 run of The Comedy of Errors, our critic said “Simultaneously heartfelt and irreverent, it unpacks one of Shakespeare’s most ludicrous comedies with joyous music, big performances, and more than a few cherished Latin American tropes.” Read the full review here.