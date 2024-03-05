Playwrights Horizons Announces Cast of Abe Koogler’s Staff Meal

Playwrights Horizons has announced the cast of Staff Meal, a comedic play surrounding a group of lonely city dwellers who gather for comfort and connection in an environment of exemplary hospitality, as the world breaks apart. Written by Abe Koogler (Fulfillment Center) and directed by Morgan Green, Staff Meal runs April 12-May 19 in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons.

The cast of Staff Meal includes Jess Barbagallo (The Trees) as Server, Stephanie Berry (On Sugarland), Susannah Flood (Birthday Candles) as Mina, Hampton Fluker (All My Sons) as Waiter, Greg Keller (The Thanksgiving Play) as Ben, Erin Markey (Dr. Ride’s American Beach House) as Vagrant, and Coral Peña (BLKS) as Server.

The creative team includes scenic designer Jian Jung, assistant designer Joshua Barilla, costume designer Kaye Voyce, lighting designer Masha Tsimring, sound designer Tei Blow, and illusion designer Steve Cuiffo.