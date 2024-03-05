Theater News

Playwrights Horizons Announces Cast of Abe Koogler’s Staff Meal

The cast includes Jess Barbagallo, Stephanie Berry, Susannah Flood, Hampton Fluker, Greg Keller, Erin Markey, and Coral Peña.

Linda Buchwald
Off-Broadway
Susannah542
Susannah Flood
(image provided by the production)

Playwrights Horizons has announced the cast of Staff Meal, a comedic play surrounding a group of lonely city dwellers who gather for comfort and connection in an environment of exemplary hospitality, as the world breaks apart. Written by Abe Koogler (Fulfillment Center) and directed by Morgan Green, Staff Meal runs April 12-May 19 in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons.

The cast of Staff Meal includes Jess Barbagallo (The Trees) as Server, Stephanie Berry (On Sugarland), Susannah Flood (Birthday Candles) as Mina, Hampton Fluker (All My Sons) as Waiter, Greg Keller (The Thanksgiving Play) as Ben, Erin Markey (Dr. Ride’s American Beach House) as Vagrant, and Coral Peña (BLKS) as Server.

The creative team includes scenic designer Jian Jung, assistant designer Joshua Barilla, costume designer Kaye Voyce, lighting designer Masha Tsimring, sound designer Tei Blow, and illusion designer Steve Cuiffo.

Featured In This Story

Play

Staff Meal

Off-Broadway

Performances begin: April 12, 2024

Buy Tickets