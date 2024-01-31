Photos: Joe Locke Takes First Bow as Tobias in Sweeney Todd on Broadway

Save up to $70 with orchestra tickets from $89 and Mezzanine tickets from $49.

Heartstopper star Joe Locke took his first Broadway bow as Tobias in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street this afternoon.

In addition to Heartstopper, which is currently streaming, Locke’s credits include the Donmar Warehouse production of The Trials in 2022, for which he received a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Professional Debut. He is also part of the cast of the Disney Plus/Marvel series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Locke will star opposite Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster, who join the Sweeney Todd company on Friday, February 9 as Sweeney and Mrs. Lovett. Tveit and Foster are engaged for a 12-week run, through Sunday, May 5.