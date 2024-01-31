Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Photos: Joe Locke Takes First Bow as Tobias in Sweeney Todd on Broadway
Heartstopper star Joe Locke took his first Broadway bow as Tobias in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street this afternoon.
In addition to Heartstopper, which is currently streaming, Locke’s credits include the Donmar Warehouse production of The Trials in 2022, for which he received a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Professional Debut. He is also part of the cast of the Disney Plus/Marvel series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.
Locke will star opposite Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster, who join the Sweeney Todd company on Friday, February 9 as Sweeney and Mrs. Lovett. Tveit and Foster are engaged for a 12-week run, through Sunday, May 5.
Directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with a book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on February 26, 2023, and opened on March 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.
