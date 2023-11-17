Photo Flash

Photos: Eric Idle and More Celebrate Spamalot‘s Return to Broadway

The Monty Python classic takes the stage once again, with a cast headed by James Monroe Iglehart, Leslie Kritzer, and more.

Spamalot stars Jimmy Smagula, Taran Killam, Leslie Kritzer, Nik Walker, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ethan Slater, Michael Urie, and James Monroe Iglehart
The new Broadway revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot opened at the St. James Theatre on November 16. Check out our photos below.

2023 11 16 TM Spamalot Opening Night 77
Eric Idle
2023 11 16 TM Spamalot Opening Night 46
Taran Killam and the Laker Girls of Spamalot
2023 11 16 TM Spamalot Opening Night 49
The full company of Spamalot
2023 11 16 TM Spamalot Opening Night 72
Spamalot writers Eric Idle and John DuPrez
2023 11 16 TM Spamalot Opening Night 51
Director/choreographer Josh Rhodes with associates Deirdre Goodwin and Charlie Sutton
2023 11 16 TM Spamalot Opening Night 9
Nik Walker and James Monroe Iglehart
2023 11 16 TM Spamalot Opening Night 125
Original Spamalot cast member Steve Rosen
2023 11 16 TM Spamalot Opening Night 133
Patti Murin
2023 11 16 TM Spamalot Opening Night 139
Cobie Smulders
2023 11 16 TM Spamalot Opening Night 123
Rachel Dratch, Julie White, Vanessa Williams, and Lea DeLaria
2023 11 16 TM Spamalot Opening Night 115
Samantha Pauly and Eva Noblezada
2023 11 16 TM Spamalot Opening Night 103
Will Roland and Michael Park
The revival, which originated at the Kennedy Center earlier this year, is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, with scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada and Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson, and music direction by John Bell.

Spamalot stars James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as the Lady of the Lake, Michael Urie as Sir Robin, Taran Killam as Sir Lancelot (October 31-January 7), Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy, Ethan Slater as the Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, Nik Walker as Sir Galahad, and Alex Brigthman (beginning January 9). The standbys are David Josefsberg (Sir Lancelot, Sir Robin, Sir Bedevere, and Patsy) and Graham Stevens (King Arthur, Galahad, Bedevere, and Lancelot), with the ensemble consisting of Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.

“Lovingly ripped off” from the classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy GrailSpamalot has book and lyrics by Idle and music by Idle and John Du Prez. The original production (across from the St. James at the Shubert Theatre) was directed by Mike Nichols and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, and won the 2005 Tony Award for Best Musical.

