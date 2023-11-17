Photos: Eric Idle and More Celebrate Spamalot‘s Return to Broadway

The Monty Python classic takes the stage once again, with a cast headed by James Monroe Iglehart, Leslie Kritzer, and more.

The new Broadway revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot opened at the St. James Theatre on November 16. Check out our photos below.

The revival, which originated at the Kennedy Center earlier this year, is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, with scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada and Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson, and music direction by John Bell.

Spamalot stars James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as the Lady of the Lake, Michael Urie as Sir Robin, Taran Killam as Sir Lancelot (October 31-January 7), Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy, Ethan Slater as the Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, Nik Walker as Sir Galahad, and Alex Brigthman (beginning January 9). The standbys are David Josefsberg (Sir Lancelot, Sir Robin, Sir Bedevere, and Patsy) and Graham Stevens (King Arthur, Galahad, Bedevere, and Lancelot), with the ensemble consisting of Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.

“Lovingly ripped off” from the classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has book and lyrics by Idle and music by Idle and John Du Prez. The original production (across from the St. James at the Shubert Theatre) was directed by Mike Nichols and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, and won the 2005 Tony Award for Best Musical.