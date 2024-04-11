Peter Dinklage Joins Wicked Film Cast as Dr. Dillamond

Dinklage will lend his voice to the role of the anti-fascist goat professor.

Something good is happening in Oz.

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) has been cast as Dr. Dillamond in the forthcoming Wicked movies. The news about Dinklage was revealed at CinemaCon, alongside new footage from the flick. The Emmy winner will lend his voice to the vrole of Elphaba’s beloved teacher.

The Wicked films star Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, with Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, among others.

Jon M. Chu directs the two-part Winnie Holzman-Stephen Schwartz property, which is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. Both films are slated for Thanksgiving releases, with Part One scheduled for November 27, 2024, and Part Two slated for November 26, 2025.