Patti Murin and Manu Narayan to Lead Into the Woods at Pittsburgh CLO

Full casting has been announced for Pittsburgh CLO’s 2023 musical Summer Series and a collection of Broadway favorites have joined the roster.

Rashidra Scott (Company) will lead the cast of Anything Goes (June 12-18) as Reno Sweeney, with Tony nominee A.J. Shively (Bright Star) taking on the role of Billy Crocker. Into the Woods (June 27-July 2) will then feature three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello (Bad Cinderella) as The WItch, Patti Murin (Frozen) as The Baker’s Wife, and Manu Narayan (Company) as The Baker. American Idol alum Frenchie Davis also joins the season as Asaka in Pittsburgh CLO’s production of Once on This Island (July 25-30).

The quartet leading the summer cast of Guys & Dolls (August 8-13) will be Nikki Renée Daniels (Company) as Sarah Brown, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda) as Miss Adelaide, Matthew Saldivar (Peter and the Starcatcher) as Nathan Detroit, and Jeff Kready (Company) as Sky Masterson. Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (August 22-27) will then close out the season, with Jason Gotay (Bring It On) performing as Anatole Kuragin.

With its upcoming season of musicals, Pittsburgh CLO celebrates 77 years of producing shows locally in Pittsburgh. Performances will be held at the Benedum Center.

