Patti LuPone Will Tour Her New Concert, A Life in Notes

This spring, three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone (Gypsy, Evita) will tour her new concert Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes, conceived and directed by Scott Wittman (Hairspray), with music supervision and direction by Joseph Thalken, written by Jeffrey Richman, with string instrumentalist Brad Phillips.

The nationwide tour includes a one-night only performance at Carnegie Hall on April 8. Additional stops include Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Connecticut, on March 2; MAYO PAC in Morristown, New Jersey, on March 8; Houston’s Hobby Center on March 21; the Eisenman Center in Richardson, Texas, on March 23; Boston’s Symphony Hall on April 2; Staller Center in Stony Brook, New York, on April 6; McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, California, on April 12; Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco on April 14; Scottsdale Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, on April 16; the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on April 20; the Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on May 12; the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on May 17; and the Bushnell Center in Hartford, Connecticut, on May 19, with additional dates to be announced.

In the concert, LuPone performs an array of songs that are touchstones and reflections on her life growing up in America, from a young girl during the burgeoning rock and roll scene of the ’50s, to coming of age in the politically and socially turbulent ’60s, to eventually achieving success with both career and family.

The design team features lighting designer John Hastings, sound designer Mark Fiore, and costume designer Catherine Zuber.