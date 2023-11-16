Park Avenue Armory’s 2024 Season Includes New York City Premiere of Illinoise

Park Avenue Armory announced its 2024 season, featuring the New York City premiere of Illinoise, a theatrical adaptation of the Sufjan Stevens concept album Illinois. The dance theater show features direction and choreography by Tony winner Justin Peck (Carousel) and a story by Peck and Pulitzer-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury (Fairview). Illinoise will run from March 2-23.

Peck reimagines the album as a music-theater production that combines dance, folk storytelling, and live music with a cast of dancers, singers, and musicians, featuring new arrangements by composer and pianist Timo Andres ranging in style from folk and indie rock to ambient electronics to joyous marching bands. Peck and Drury’s coming-of-age story takes audiences on a journey from the American countryside to the urban streets of New York City, the edges of the cosmos, and beyond.

