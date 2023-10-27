Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals Complete Cast for Fiddler on the Roof

Jordan Gelber will lead the cast as Tevye in the Paper Mill Playhouse production of Fiddler on the Roof, which is set to begin performances at the Playhouse December 6 ahead of an official opening night of December 10. Performances are scheduled through January 7.

With a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler tells the story of Tevye, a humble Jewish dairyman living in the small village of Anatevka. He struggles with his feelings about the marital choices of his three daughter, each more rebellious than the next, as the outside world and new ideas threaten the traditions the village has long upheld. But with the Cossacks rattling their sabres, Anatevka itself may not last very long, as its residents stand on the precipice of an extremely violent century.

The score features classics like “Tradition,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “To Life (L’Chaim!),” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”

In addition to Gelber as Tevyew, the cast will feature Jill Abramovitz (PMP: Ever After; Broadway: Beetlejuice) as Golde, Alexandra Socha (Broadway: Spring Awakening; TV: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Tzeitel, Austen Danielle Bohmer (Broadway: Diana; TV: “FBI: Most Wanted”) as Hodel, Maya Jacobson (Off Broadway: Fidler Afn Dakh; Studio Theatre: Fun Home) as Chava, Etai Benson (Broadway: Company, The Band’s Visit; Wicked) as Motel, David R. Gordon (1st National Tours: Flashdance, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Perchik, Suzanne Grodner (PMP: Sunrise at Campobello; Broadway: Beautiful) as Yente, Jeremy Radin (Film: The Way Back; TV: “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) as Lazar Wolf, and Andrew Alstat (PMP: The Sound of Music; Cape Playhouse: Grease) as Fyedka.

The ensemble cast includes Paloma Maia Aisenberg, Sophie Aknin, Ari Axelrod, Ze’ev Barmor, Sabrina Brush, Michael Bullard, Mark Campbell, Will Stephan Connell, Nick Davis, Ira Denmark, Alex Dorf, Derek Ege, Carley Gilbert, Emerson Glick, Blair Goldberg, Susan J. Jacks, Michał Kołaczkowski, Kyra Leeds, Beatrice Owens, Nick Raynor, Anna Grace Rosenthal, and Price Waldman.

Mark S. Hoebee directs a production that will feature the original Tony-winning choreography of Jerome Robbins (as reproduced by Parker Esse). Music direction is by Jillian Zack (PMP: Songs for a New World; Broadway: Funny Girl), with scenic design by Kelly James Tighe (PMP: The Sound of Music; Off Broadway: Shadowlands), costume design by Leon Dobkowski (PMP: Beauty and the Beast; Off Broadway: Rock & Roll Man), lighting design by Charlie Morrison (PMP: On Your Feet!; National Tour: How the Grinch Stole Christmas) and Jason M. Flamos (PMP: Murder on the Orient Express, The Sound of Music; Off Broadway: The Other Josh Cohen), sound design by Sun Hee Kil (Broadway: Choir Boy; Off Broadway: Suffs), hair and wig design by Leah J. Loukas (PMP: The Sound of Music; Broadway: Hadestown), and fight and intimacy direction by Rick Sordelet.