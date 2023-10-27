Our Town Revival Sets Sights on Broadway, With Kenny Leon Directing

Thornton Wilder’s seminal drama is will return to Broadway in the fall of 2024.

A new Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder’s seminal drama Our Town is on tap for the 2024-2025 season.

Kenny Leon will direct the production, alongside a creative team that includes Beowulf Boritt (sets), Dede Ayite (costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (lighting), Justin Ellington (sound), and Kate Wilson (dialect).

Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play premiered in 1938 and was last seen on Broadway in 2002, with Paul Newman playing the Stage Manager. It’s most recent New York revival took place at the Barrow Street Theatre, directed by and starring David Cromer.

Widely believed to be one of the greatest American plays ever written, Our Town depicts the lives of ordinary citizens in the fictional New Hampshire hamlet of Grover’s Corners, between the years 1901 and 1913. Casting, theater, and dates are still to be announced; the play is expected to open in the fall of 2024.