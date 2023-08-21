Nolan Almeida to Lead the National Tour of Reimagined Peter Pan

Principal casting has been announced for the national tour of the all-new production of Peter Pan. The show premieres this December at the Ordway Center in Saint Paul, MN ahead of an official launch in February 2024 in Baltimore, MD.

Leading the cast as Peter Pan will be 16-year-old Nolan Almeida. Also featured in the cast will be Cody Garcia as Captain Hook, Hawa Kamara as Wendy, and Raye Zaragoza as Tiger Lily.

This reimagined Peter Pan is directed by Emmy winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard), with additional book material by Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play) and choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress). “I am thrilled to be part of bringing Peter Pan to life for a new generation,” said FastHorse in a statement. “If you loved this musical before, you will still see the show that enchanted you, while discovering a Peter Pan that everyone can enjoy, without harm, for many years to come.”

Based on Sir James M. Barrie’s classic tale and originally directed, choreographed, and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, Peter Pan features music by Morris (Moose) Charlap, lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and additional music by Jule Styne.

Complete casting will be announced at a later date. Click here for tour dates.