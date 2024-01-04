Nicole Scherzinger-Led Sunset Boulevard Announces Broadway Plans

Scherzinger will be joined by her three London co-stars in Jamie Lloyd’s upcoming Broadway mounting.

The new West End revival of Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond, will come to Broadway later this year. Dates and venue are still to be announced.

For the New York run, Scherzinger will be joined by London costars Tom Francis (Joe Gillis), Grace Hodgett-Young (Betty Schaefer), and Olivier winner David Thaxton (Max Von Mayerling). All four actors make their Broadway debuts.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd and choreographed by Fabian Aloise, this new production of the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber (score), Don Black (book and lyrics), and Christopher Hampton (book and lyrics) is designed by Soutra Gilmour (sets and costumes), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), and Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography). Alan Williams is the music supervisor and musical director. Sunset Boulevard is based on the film by Billy Wilder.

Now finishing a run at the Savoy Theatre, this Sunset Boulevard is a stripped-down, modern dress version of the classic about a faded actress on the brink of madness, a struggling screenwriter who begins her paramour, and a murder amid cinema’s Golden Age. In our review, our critic said “the word ‘revelation’ is almost always overused…but Scherzinger is certainly tipping in that direction.”

The production is currently nominated for nine WhatsOnStage Awards.