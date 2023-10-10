New Gloria Estefan Musical in the Works

Estefan is working on music and lyrics for a new musical with her daughter, Emily Estefan.

Grammy winner Gloria Estefan announced via Instagram that she is writing music and lyrics, along with her daughter Emily Estefan, for a new original musical titled Five Notes. Playwright Karen Zacarías is writing the book for the musical.

Five Notes is inspired by the documentary Landfill Harmonic about Orquesta De Reciclados De Cateura (the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura) from Paraguay that plays instruments made out of garbage found in a local landfill.

The musical is still in its early stages, but Estefan has announced that the creative team will also include Michael Greif (Rent) as director, Ken Cerniglia as dramaturg, and Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton) as music supervisor.

