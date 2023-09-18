National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Announces New Musical Amid Falling Walls (Tvishn Falndike Vent)

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene will present the world premiere of the musical Amid Falling Walls (Tvishn Falndike Vent) for four weeks, November 14-December 10. It opens November 20 at Edward J. Safra Hall at the Museum of Jewish Heritage.

Amid Falling Walls (Tvishn Falndike Vent) is performed in Yiddish with English subtitles and celebrates the resilience of those who endured the Holocaust using poetry and music written and performed in ghettos, cabarets, partisan encampments in the forests, concentration camps, and clandestine theaters. Amid Falling Walls (Tvishn Falndike Vent) is curated and arranged by NYTF’s Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek, with a libretto by Avram Mlotek, and direction by Motl Didner. In addition, many of the songs in the show were curated by Yosl Mlotek, former education director at the Jewish cultural organization, The Workers Circle, and Chana Mlotek, an ethnomusicologist and folklorist who served as the longstanding music archivist for The YIVO Institute for Jewish Research.

The cast includes Steven Skybell (Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Abby Goldfarb, Avram Mlotek, and Daniella Rabbani. Additional casting will be announced soon.

The creative team for Amid Falling Walls (Tsvishn Falndike Vent) features scenic designer Jessica Alexandra Cancino, costume designer Izzy Fields, lighting designer Yael Lubetzky, sound designer Dan Moses Schreier, projection designer Brad Peterson, choreographer Tamar Rogoff, and orchestrators Frank London and Michael Winograd.