Michael Shannon to Star in Levi Holloway’s Turret in Chicago

Michael Shannon will star in the world premiere of Turret, a drama written and directed by Levi Holloway (Grey House). The production will run May 12-June 9 at the Chopin Theatre in Chicago, a production of A Red Orchid Theatre.

In addition to Shannon, the cast will also include Travis A. Knight and Lawrence Grimm. The creative team will include Grant Sabin (scenic design), Karen Kawa (costume design), Mike Durst (lighting design), Jeffrey Levin (sound design), Paul Deziel (projection design), Rowan Doe (props design), Max Fabian (violence director), and Hilary Williams (dramaturg/script supervisor).

Turret is described as “an excavation of masculinity, love, loss and isolation; a claustrophobic carnival of carnage, carrier pigeons, cribbage, whiskey, music, mischief and mayhem.” It follows two men in an underground bunker, hiding from something terrible looming outside, only to realize that it’s already made its way in.