Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks to Star in Waiting for Godot Off-Broadway

The production will be presented by Theatre for a New Audience at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center.

Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks will star in Waiting for Godot.

(© David Gordon)

Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks will star in Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot as part of Theatre for a New Audience’s 2023-24 season. The production, originally scheduled to be presented in 2020, will be directed by Arin Arbus.

Presented at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center, Godot will feature Shannon as Estragon and Sparks as Vladimir, with Jeffrey Biehl as Lucky and Ajay Naidu as Pozzo. It runs November 4-December 3, 2023.

The season will also include Annie Dorsen’s Prometheus Firebringer (September 15-October 1), the Soho Rep and NAATCO production of Shayok Misha Chowdhury’s Public Obscenities (January 17-February 18), and Zinnie Harris’s Macbeth (an undoing), from the Royal Lyceum Theatre in England (April 5-28). The latter is part of a theatrical trade; with the Royal Lyceum receiving the company’s production of The Merchant of Venice with John Douglas Thompson, directed by Arin Arbus, in the winter of 2025.

Further information about each production is still to be announced.