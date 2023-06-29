Lorna Courtney, Ali Stroker, and More to Perform Rent in Concert

The symphonic presentation of Jonathan Larson’s rock opera gets a cast of Broadway stars.

Casting has been announced for the National Symphony Orchestra’s world-premiere concert production of Rent, coming to the Kennedy Center from July 26-28. This newly created concert version of Jonathan Larson’s popular rock opera will be led by Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke and directed by Sammi Cannold, Sean O’Loughlin lends orchestrations.

The performances will feature Tony nominee Lorna Courtney (& Juliet) singing the part of Mimi Márquez, Andrew Barth Feldman (No Hard Feelings, Dear Evan Hansen) as Mark Cohen, Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening) as Roger Davis, Tony winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!) as Maureen Johnson, Tony winner Myles Frost (MJ: The Musical) as Benjamin “Benny” Coffin III, and Jimmie Herrod (America’s Got Talent) as Angel Dumott Schunard.

Loosely based on the 1896 opera La bohème, Rent follows a group of Bohemian friends living through the AIDS crisis on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1996, earning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Best Musical Tony Award.

Rent in Concert is created and produced by AMP Worldwide and licensed by Music Theatre International.