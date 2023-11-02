Lookingglass Alice Will Air on PBS in December

Lookingglass Theatre Company, HMS Media, and PBS are broadcasting Lookingglass Alice nationwide for the first time this winter. Described as “Alice in Wonderland meets Cirque du Soleil” and adapted from the works of Lewis Carroll, the family show Lookingglass Alice was first staged in 2008 and is the Tony Award-winning Lookingglass Theatre Company’s signature production. It will air on PBS on Friday, December 15 at 9pm ET/8pm CT.

The production was captured on film in front of a live audience over two performances in July 2022 at Lookingglass’s home, the Joan and Paul Theatre in downtown Chicago. Filmed with eight cameras per performance by 25-time Emmy Award-winning Chicago-based production company HMS Media, the two set-ups mirrored each other in order to capture the full experience of being in the theater.

Lookingglass Alice is adapted and directed by founding member of Lookingglass Theatre Company, David Catlin. Lookingglass Alice cast member Lindsey Noel Whiting hosts the PBS program, and the cast includes Molly Hernàndez as Alice, Kareem Bandealy, Samuel Taylor, Michel Rodriguez Cintra, and Daniel Johnson. The production’s creative team includes scenic designer Daniel Ostling, lighting designer Christine A. Binder, sound designer Ray Nardelli, costume designer Mara Blumenfeld, properties designer Amanda Herrmann, circus and movement choreographer Sylvia Hernandez-Distasi, and rigging designer Lee Brasuell. Music is composed by Andre Pluess and Ben Sussman.