Look Inside London’s Immersive Production of Guys & Dolls

As you spend the day coming down from your 4th of July celebrations, you’ll find there’s no better time to plan your next London adventure. Take a look below at footage of Nicholas Hytner’s acclaimed immersive production of Guys & Dolls, now running at the Bridge Theatre.

Guys & Dolls has music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon. The production opened at the Bridge Theatre on March 14.

Daniel Mays, who stars as Nathan Detroit, will be replaced by Owain Arthur beginning July 17 and will return to the cast October 16. The London company also features Cedric Neal (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Andrew Richardson (Sky Masterson), Celinde Schoenmaker (Sarah Brown) and Marisha Wallace (Miss Adelaide). Also appearing are Jordan Castle (Harry the Horse), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Anthony O’Donnell (Arvide Abernathy), Mark Oxtoby (Benny Southstreet), Ryan Pidgen (Rusty Charlie) and Katy Secombe (General Cartwright).