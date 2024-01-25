Laurie Metcalf and More to Star in Samuel D. Hunter’s Little Bear Ridge Road at Steppenwolf
Steppenwolf Theatre Company has announced full casting for its now-titled world premiere of Little Bear Ridge Road, a comic and intimate drama by MacArthur Fellow Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale), directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello (Wicked). Little Bear Ridge Road will run June 13-July 21 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, with opening night scheduled for June 23.
The play stars Tony and Emmy Award-winning ensemble member Laurie Metcalf (Three Tall Women) as Sarah, John Drea (The Sound Inside) and James/Kenny, Meighan Gerachis (POTUS) as Paulette/Vicki, and Tony nominee Micah Stock (It’s Only a Play) as Ethan.
Little Bear Ridge Road takes place in the outer limits of rural Idaho. The last two members of the Fernsby family tree, an estranged aunt and nephew, reunite to sort the mess left behind after a troubled father’s passing. As their relationship begins anew, the two reluctant Fernsbys, separated by age and experience, start to understand the joys and perils of letting someone else into your own story.
The creative team includes scenic designer Scott Pask, costume designer Jessica Pabst, lighting designer Heather Gilbert, and sound designer Mikhail Fiksel.