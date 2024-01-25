Laurie Metcalf and More to Star in Samuel D. Hunter’s Little Bear Ridge Road at Steppenwolf

Little Bear Ridge Road takes place in the outer limits of rural Idaho. The last two members of the Fernsby family tree, an estranged aunt and nephew, reunite to sort the mess left behind after a troubled father’s passing. As their relationship begins anew, the two reluctant Fernsbys, separated by age and experience, start to understand the joys and perils of letting someone else into your own story.

The creative team includes scenic designer Scott Pask, costume designer Jessica Pabst, lighting designer Heather Gilbert, and sound designer Mikhail Fiksel.