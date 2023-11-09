Theater News

Kiki & Herb’s New Holiday Show, O Come Let Us Adore Them, Is Going on Tour

The tour will be stopping in Washington, DC, NYC, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, San Francisco, and LA.

Linda Buchwald
Austin Chicago Dallas Los Angeles New York City San Francisco Washington, DC
Justin Vivian Bond
Justin Vivian Bond
(© David Gordon)

Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman are going on tour this holiday season as their cabaret duo alter egos Kiki & Herb. Bond and Mellman have been playing Kiki & Herb for over two decades and received a Tony nomination in 2007 for Kiki & Herb: Alive on Broadway. Their new holiday show, O Come Let Us Adore Them, kicks off its tour in Washington, DC, on December 6.

The tour will continue in NYC with two shows at Town Hall December 7-8. The rest of the stops include Chicago on December 10, Dallas on December 12, Austin on December 13, San Francisco on December 15, and Los Angeles on December 16.

O Come Let Us Adore Them will continue Kiki & Herb’s tradition for wild, unhinged shows that blend music and storytelling. The music in this show will range from Billie Eilish to Lou Reed.

