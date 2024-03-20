Kenneth Branagh Will Star as King Lear at the Shed

Following a sold-out London run last year, the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company (KBTC)’s new production of William Shakespeare’s King Lear will have its US premiere at the Shed in its intimate 500-seat Griffin Theater for a limited, 50-performance engagement this fall. The show will run October 26-December 15, with opening night on November 14. Tickets go on sale on April 19 at theshed.org.

Kenneth Branagh plays the title role in this new production of Shakespeare’s tragedy, which he also directs, set in the barbarous landscape of ancient Britain. In playing Lear, Branagh completes a trifecta of great Shakespearean tragic roles, complementing past appearances as Hamlet in his Academy Award-nominated film version of the play (1996) and onstage as Macbeth in an immersive production (2014).

The cast, featuring rising stars from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, also includes Mara Allen as Curan, Deborah Alli as Goneril, Raymond Anum as Burgundy, Melanie‐Joyce Bermudez as Regan, Doug Colling as Edgar, Dylan Corbett‐Bader as France, Eleanor De Rohan as Kent, Chloe Fenwick‐Brown as Oswald, Joseph Kloska as Gloucester, Corey Mylchreest as Edmund, Hughie O’Donnell as Cornwall, Caleb Obediah as Albany, and Jessica Revell as Cordelia/The Fool.