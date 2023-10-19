& Juliet Will Commemorate One Year on Broadway With a Sing-Along Performance and More

The sing-along will be on November 16, followed by a post-show discussion.

The musical & Juliet will celebrate one year on Broadway at the Sondheim Theatre with a week of events November 14-17, including the Broadway production’s first sing-along on November 16.

During the Broadway sing-along performance, audience members will be allowed (and encouraged) to belt out their favorite Max Martin tunes along with the cast. Following the performance there will be a post-show discussion onstage with members of the cast and creative team, led by a special guest.

The week-long celebration will also include a pop-up fan event on November 14, a first anniversary celebratory curtain call on November 17, and a favorite fan sweepstakes from now until November 1.

& Juliet imagines what would happen next in Romeo and Juliet if Juliet hadn’t ended her life. The musical uses pop songs by Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” and more.

The current cast of & Juliet includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as Juliet, Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as Lance, Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Melanie La Barrie as Angelique, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, and Philippe Arroyo as Francois, with Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

The creative team includes David West Read (book), Max Martin & Friends (music and lyrics), Luke Sheppard (direction), Jennifer Weber (choreography), Bill Sherman (musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Howard Hudson (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), Andrzej Goulding (video and projection design), J. Jared Janas (hair, wig and makeup design), and Dominic Fallacaro (orchestrations and music director).