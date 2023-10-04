Theater News

& Juliet and Sesame Street Team Up in New Video

The video features Tony nominees Lorna Courtney and Betsy Wolfe with Muppets Elmo, Gabrielle, and Tango.

The Tony-nominated stars of & Juliet, Lorna Courtney (Juliet) and Betsy Wolfe (Anne Hathaway), were joined onstage at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre by three of the Muppets of Sesame Street, Elmo, Gabrielle, and Tango. They sang “Roar,” one of the songs by Max Martin featured in the musical that imagines what would have happened if Juliet hadn’t died in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Watch the full video below.

In addition to the video, & Juliet will donate $1 from every ticket purchased between now and 11:59 pm on Tuesday, October 10, up to $10,000, to Sesame Workshop, in support of the organization’s educational endeavors.