Judy Kaye and Robert Cuccioli to Star in ’Til Death

Abingdon Theatre Company presents the Off-Broadway premiere of ’Til Death written by Elizabeth Coplan and directed by Chad Austin. The show will play a limited engagement at Theatre Row November 19-December 23.

’Til Death stars two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (Nice Work If You Can Get It), Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen), Whitney Morse, Dominick LaRuffa Jr., and Amy Hargreaves (Homeland).

In the play, Mary makes a life-altering decision that unveils her family’s long-veiled secrets and forces them to confront their past and reconcile the present.

The creative team also includes Dawn Chiang (lighting design), Teresa L. Williams (scenic design), Lisa Renkel (projection design), Antonio Consuegra (costume design), Nicole Emmons (prop design), and Jesse Starr (sound design).