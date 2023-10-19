Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford Set Final Performance Date in Sweeney Todd on Broadway

The two leads will depart the show in early 2024.

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford will play their final performances in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street on Sunday January 14, 2024.

The production is currently on sale through January 14 and is planning to extend its run into the spring of 2024, with further casting announced in the coming months.

Groban received a 2023 Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Sweeney Todd, and Ashford received a 2023 Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance as Mrs. Lovett.

Directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with a book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on February 26, 2023, and opened on March 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.