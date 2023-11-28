Joely Fisher and Veronica Dunne to Star in A Cinderella Christmas

Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Productions will present A Cinderella Christmas, written by Kris Lythgoe and directed by Bonnie Lythgoe. The eighth Lythgoe Family Panto at the Laguna Playhouse, A Cinderella Christmas is based on traditional British panto, where audience participation is part of the show.

The show stars Joely Fisher (Ellen, Cabaret on Broadway) as the Baroness, Veronica Dunne (Disney’s KC Undercover, Chicago on Broadway) as Cinderella, Jennifer Leigh Warren (Little Shop of Horrors) as the Fairy Godmother, and Ben Giroux (Big Nate) as Buttons. It runs December 7-29 at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach, Californi.

A Cinderella Christmas gives the rags to riches fairytale a holiday makeover and like other Lythgoe Family Panto productions, it modernizes the story with well-known pop songs. Musical direction is by Andy Street and choreography is by Becca Sweitzer (HBO’s We’re Here).

The cast also features Patrick Ortiz (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as the Prince, Austyn Myers (Rogers The Musical at Disney California Adventure) as Dandini, and Jeff Sumner and Mark Gagliardi as the Sisters. Becky Lythgoe will perform as the Baroness on December 7 and December 21-24. Ashley Chavvaria, Alex Tho, and Alissa Wilsey make up the ensemble.