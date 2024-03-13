Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Sing “My Green Light” From The Great Gatsby

Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) star as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan in the new musical The Great Gatsby, based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Take a first look at them performing the song “My Green Light” from the show, which has music by Jason Howland and lyrics by Nathan Tysen.

The Great Gatsby starts performances on March 29 at the Broadway Theatre and also features a book by Kait Kerrigan, direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance).