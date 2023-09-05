Jennifer Simard and Megan Hilty to Star in Chicago Tryout of New Musical Death Becomes Her

The new musical will play the Cadillac Palace in the spring of 2024.

Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard will headline the world premiere of the new musical Death Becomes Her, premiering April 30, 2024 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. The run is currently scheduled to conclude on June 2, 2024.

Death Becomes Her, based on the 1992 Universal Pictures film written by Martin Donovan and David Koepp, features a book by Marco Pennette and a score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey. It will be directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli. Mary-Mitchell Campbell serves as music supervisor.

Hilty and Simard will play Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, roles originated on screen by Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. Madeline and Helen are rivals fighting for the affection of the same man, who take a magic potion that promises eternal youth (with unexpected consequences).

The remainder of the cast is still to be announced, although a recent reading also featured Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville (originally played by Bruce Willis), Nicole Scherzinger as Viola Van Horn (originally played by Isabella Rossellini), and Kevin Smith Kirkwood as Zander Medly.

The design team for includes Derek McLane (Sets), Paul Tazewell (Costumes), Justin Townsend (Lights), Peter Hylenski (Sound), and Paul Kieve (Illusions).