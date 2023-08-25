Jazz Vilá’s Candela to Make U.S. Debut with Teatro LATEA

Teatro LATEA will open its fall season with the U.S. debut of Jazz Vilá Candela, which is set to perform at the Clemente September 8-24. Vilá is the founder and CEO of the company Jazz Vilá Projects, which is based in Havana, where the play has previously been presented.

According to an official description, “Gertrudis Calvario, better known as Candela, has spent years trying to consolidate her career as an actress. Despite her difficulties learning lines, she has managed to star in a movie. The night of its premiere, a movie accident destroys their hopes. Perla Rosa, better known as the butterfly of the song, offers a concert in order to present her new album. Although they seem to be in the wrong place, fate will turn the unfortunate meeting of both women into a hymn to the dignity and will of those who fight for theirs.”

Vilá stars as Candela, with Yordanka Ariosa as Perla Rosa.

Performances in Spanish will be presented on September 8, 9th and 10, in English on September 15, 16 and 17, and the again in Spanish on September 22, 23 and 24.

