Jasmine Amy Rogers to Play Betty Boop in New Musical

Jasmine Amy Rogers will play Betty Boop in the new musical Boop! The Betty Boop Musical, premiering November 19-December 24 at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago.

With a book by Bob Martin and score by David Foster and Susan Birkenhead, Boop! will be directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell and is based on the characters created by Max Fleischer. The show will follow the iconic character as she dreams of an ordinary day off from her black-and-white world, which lands her in the colorful, music-filled land of New York City.

First introduced in 1930, Betty Boop was created by Fleischer for his “Talkartoons” series, the world’s first animated “talkies.” Voiced by Mae Questel, Betty starred in more than 100 cartoons and has appeared in countless films, tv shows, commercials, and more. Rogers worked with Mitchell in Becoming Nancy at the Alliance Theatre; she played Gretchen in the Mean Girls tour and Melody in The Wanderer at Paper Mill Playhouse.

The creative team includes David Rockwell (sets), Gregg Barnes (costumes), Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), Finn Ross (projections), and Darryl Waters (music supervision).