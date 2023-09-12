Jarrod Spector Is Hamilton‘s New King George

Tony nominee Jarrod Spector joins the Broadway cast of Hamilton tonight in the role of King George III. Euan Morton, who has played the role since July 2017, departed the company on September 10.

Spector recently starred in the Muny production of Chess. A Tony nominee for playing Barry Mann in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, he was last seen on Broadway as Sonny Bono in The Cher Show.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. The production has scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, abd hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.