Jackie Burns to Join Titanique as Céline Dion

Jackie Burns (Wicked) is the next Céline Dion in off-Broadway’s Titanique, beginning performances at the Daryl Roth Theatre on July 18. The role, originated by show cocreator Marla Mindelle, is currently being played by Nicole Parker through July 16.

Burns joins a cast that includes Lindsay Heather Pearce as Rose, Michael Williams as Jack, Anthony Murphy as Victor Garber, and Brandon Contreras as Cal. Completing the company are Russell Daniels as Ruth, Anne Fraser Thomas as the Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Avionce Hoyles as the Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer, Dimitri Moise, Nya, and Kristina Walz round out the acting company. Beginning July 11, Marcus Antonio will take over the role of the Iceberg, and Cayleigh Capaldi will join the cast as background vocalist.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique is a spoof of the Oscar-winning film Titanic, set to the music of Céline Dion. Songs include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More,” backed by a full live band.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Music Supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Nicholas Connell. Scenic design for is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume design is by Alejo Vietti, lighting design is by Paige Seber, sound design is by Lawrence Schober, wig design is by Tommy Kurzman, and original prop design is by Eric Reynolds.