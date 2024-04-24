The Great Gatsby Original Broadway Cast Recording to Release This Summer

Sony Masterworks Broadway announced an original Broadway cast recording of The Great Gatsby, the new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s landmark novel presented by producer Chunsoo Shin and starring Tony Award nominees Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Smash) and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon). Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), the digital album is set for release on June 21, with the physical CD releasing August 2, and available for preorder here. Watch a video of one of the songs below.

The Broadway musical features a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and is directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographed by Dominique Kelley (Dancing with the Stars). The musical is in previews and officially opens on April 25 at the Broadway Theatre.

Based on one of the most popular novels of all time, the musical follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.

Joining Jordan and Noblezada in the principal cast are Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen) as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski (Good Night Oscar) as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty (Once) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress) as Wolfsheim. Completing the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard, Austin Colby, Curtis Holland, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Ryah Nixon, Pascal Pastrana, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Resheg Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Derek Jordan Taylor, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, and Katie Webber. Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Jake Trammel, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel round out the cast as swings.

The Broadway premiere of The Great Gatsby features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier, arrangements by Jason Howland, and orchestrations by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg. The music director is Daniel Edmonds and the music producer is Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio.