Suffs to Get Original Cast Recording

Following the show’s opening on April 18, Atlantic Records has announced the upcoming release of the original Broadway cast recording of Suffs, the new musical from singer-songwriter Shaina Taub. The album will be released on Friday, June 14, and is available for pre-order here.

Now playing at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre, Suffs explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul. Taub is an Obie Award-winning, Emmy Award-nominated songwriter and winner of the Kleban Prize, the Fred Ebb Award, the Jonathan Larson Grant, and the NYCLU’s Michael Friedman Freedom Award for activism. She also created and starred in acclaimed musical adaptations of Twelfth Night and As You Like It at Shakespeare in the Park. Watch Taub sing a stripped-down version of “Keep Marching” from Suffs below.

In addition to Taub, Suffs also stars Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz (The Connector) as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck (Octet) as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress) as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Rounding out the company are Hawley Gould as the alternate for Alice Paul, Jaygee Macapugay as Mollie Hay, and Laila Drew as Phyllis Terrell/Robin. The ensemble features Dana Costello, Jenna Bainbridge, Monica Tulia Ramirez, and Ada Westfall. The cast also includes Christine Heesun Hwang, Chessa Metz, Kirsten Scott, Housso Semon, and D’Kaylah Unique Whitley.

Suffs features direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet), choreography by Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio), scenic design by Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Jason Crystal with associate Sun Hee Kil, orchestrations by Tony Award winner Michael Starobin, and music supervision and music direction by Andrea Grody.