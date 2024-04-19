Interview: Juggling The Who and Huey Lewis, Lorin Latarro Choreographs Two Broadway Shows at Once

Lorin Latarro is an incredibly talented choreographer and performer who has worked on multiple shows on and off-Broadway, as well as opera and immersive experiences. After being in 14 shows on Broadway as a dancer, she naturally transitioned behind-the-scenes, and now has two very different show’s running now: The Who’s Tommy and The Heart of Rock and Roll. Both had a long development, and Covid changed everything about how production timeline work. Here, she tells us about going back and forth between both.

This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

With two shows up and running at the same time, are you always this busy?

Covid changed all the ways that Broadway shows align. But when you get the call, you go!

You’re working with two different directors. Tell me about how you collaborate with Des McAnuff on Tommy and Gordon Greenberg on The Heart of Rock and Roll.

Most directors can articulate what they are looking for, but the director knows what they are getting when they hire me because they have seen what I have done before. It’s a lovely push and pull, and both Des and Gordon were a delight to collaborate with. They are both incredibly intelligent and dedicated artists. These are very different shows, with contrasting styles and substance. So the process was very different, based on respective content. I like to prepare base material and a map for each of the dances before rehearsals begin, make sure the director is good with my ideas and foundation, then layer and layer in the room based on input from the director and the dancers.