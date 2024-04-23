Hadestown: Teen Edition Is Now Available in North America

Hadestown: Teen Edition is a full-length adaptation modified for performance by teen actors for family audiences.

Concord Theatricals has announced that Hadestown: Teen Edition is now available for school and youth group productions in North America. Hadestown: Teen Edition is a full-length adaptation of Anaïs Mitchell’s musical Hadestown, modified for performance by teen actors for family audiences.

The Tony-winning musical Hadestown celebrates its fifth anniversary on Broadway this month. Hadestown follows intertwining love stories, that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and Lady Persephone and is inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz.

