& Juliet Announces New Juliet

Maya Boyd will take on the title role of Juliet in the musical & Juliet beginning Tuesday, May 14 at the Sondheim Theatre. Boyd joins the cast directly from the Broadway company of Merrily We Roll Along, where she made her Broadway debut earlier this year while simultaneously completing her senior year at the University of Michigan. She’ll take a break from rehearsals to graduate from college.

Lorna Courtney, who was nominated for a Tony Award for originating the role on Broadway, will play her final performance in the Broadway company on May 12.

In addition to Boyd, the current cast includes Olivier Award winner David Bedella as Lance, Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Charity Angél Dawson as Angélique, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, and Philippe Arroyo as Francois, with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

& Juliet imagines what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love on her terms, through a playlist of pop anthems by Max Martin. The book is by David West Read and music and lyrics are by Max Martin and friends.

The rest of the creative team for the Broadway production includes director Luke Sheppard, choreographer Jennifer Weber, musical supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Bill Sherman, sound designer Soutra Gilmour, costume designer Paloma Young, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Gareth Owen, video and projection designer Andrzej Goulding, hair, wig, and makeup designer J. Jared Janas, orchestrator Dominic Fallacaro, and music director Haley Bennett.