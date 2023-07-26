I Can Get It For You Wholesale Completes Casting for CSC Revival

Classic Stage Company has completed casting for its fall revival of I Can Get It For You Wholesale. Directed by Trip Cullman, performances will run from October 10-December 3 with an official October 30 opening.

Rounding out the cast will be Joy Woods (Little Shop of Horrors) and Victor de Paula Rocha (The Sound of Music) who take on the roles of Martha Mills and Sheldon/Young Harry, respectively; as well as Darron Hayes, who joins the ensemble.

As previously announced, the Classic Stage cast will star Adam Chanler-Berat (CSC’s Assassins) as Meyer Bushkin, Eddie Cooper (CSC’s Assassins) as Tootsie Maltz/Ensemble, Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie) as Harry Bogen, Tony Award nominee Julia Lester (Into the Woods) as Miss Marmelstein, Adam Grupper (Pictures From Home) as Maurice Pulvermacher, Greg Hildreth (Company) as Teddy Asch, Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!) as Ruthie Rivkin, Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home) as Mrs. Bogen, Ryah Nixon (Kinky Boots) as Ensemble, and Sarah Steele (The Humans) as Blanche Bushkin.

Last seen on Broadway in 1962, I Can Get It for You Wholesale features music and lyrics by Harold Rome, and a book by Jerome Weidman with revisions made by his son, John Weidman. The story is described as follows: “It’s 1937 in New York City’s Garment District, and shipping clerk Harry Bogen would love to sell you a bill of goods. In this dark musical comedy, Bronx-born Harry must choose between the comfort of community and his own ambitious dreams. He’ll have to do whatever it takes to get ahead, and even more to stay there. Better watch your back – sewing needles can be sharp.”