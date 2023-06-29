High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Drops Its Final Season Trailer

Our bittersweet farewell to the Wildcats has begun. The fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will premiere on Disney Plus on August 9, with all eight episodes dropping at once. Preview the upcoming season in the newly released trailer below.

Season four of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But, in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school. Franchise alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their High School Musical roles as “Chad Danforth,” “Taylor McKessie,” “Ryan Evans,” “Coach Jack Bolton,” “Ms. Darbus” and “Martha Cox,” respectively. The Wildcats will additionally play featured extras in the movie.

The fourth season stars Joshua Bassett (“Ricky”), Sofia Wylie (“Gina”), Dara Reneé (“Kourtney”), Tony nominee Julia Lester (“Ashlyn”), Frankie Rodriguez (“Carlos”), Kate Reinders (“Miss Jenn”), and Liamani Segura (“Emmy”). Also featured this season are recurring guest stars Kylie Cantrall (“Dani”), Matthew Sato (“Mack”), Caitlin Reilly (“Quinn”) and Vasthy Mompoint (“Krystal”) as well as Mark St. Cyr (“Mr. Mazzara”), Matt Cornett (“E.J.”), Larry Saperstein (“Big Red”), Joe Serafini (“Seb”), Adrian Lyles (“Jet”), and Saylor Bell Curda (“Maddox”).

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is created by Tim Federle, who will continue a multi-year overall deal with Disney Branded Television.