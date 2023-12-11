Harriet Harris to Play the Queen in Encores! Once Upon a Mattress, Led by Sutton Foster

It’ll be a Thoroughly Modern Millie reunion at New York City Center.

Harriet Harris has joined the cast of the New York City Center Encores! production of Once Upon a Mattress, running January 24-February 4.

Harris will play Queen Aggravain, opposite her former Thoroughly Modern Millie cast mate Sutton Foster as Princess Winnifred and Michael Urie as Prince Dauntless. Also in the company are Nikki Renée Daniels (Lady Larken), J. Harrison Ghee (Jester), Cheyenne Jackson (Sir Harry), Francis Jue (Wizard), and David Patrick Kelly (King Sextimus).

The ensemble is set to include Shavey Brown, DeMarius R. Copes, Kaleigh Cronin, Cicily Daniels, Ben Davis, Ta’Nika Gibson, Gaelen Gilliland, Jaquez, Paul Kreppel, Morgan Marcell, Abby Matsusaka, Adam Roberts, Ryan Worsing, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

With music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Barer, Jay Thompson, and Dean Fuller, this production features a new concert adaptation by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), direction by Encores! artistic director Lear deBessonet, and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Encores! music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leads the orchestra.