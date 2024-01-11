Hal Linden and Sally Struthers to Star in The Journals of Adam and Eve

The limited engagement will run for six performances only in Burbank, California.

Hal Linden (Barney Miller) and Sally Struthers (All in the Family) star in the world premiere of Ed. Weinberger’s (Two Jews, Talking) new play The Journal of Adam and Eve for six performances only January 18-21 at the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank, California.

Directed by Ben Donenberg, founder and artistic director of Shakespeare Center Los Angeles (SCLA), The Journal of Adam and Eve tells the story of the legendary couple in their own words, from Eden to exile.

Weinberger is the winner of three Golden Globe Awards, a Peabody, and nine Emmy Awards, known for co-creating Taxi and The Cosby Show, writing and producing for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and writing for The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson for five years.