Grenfell Tower Fire Play Coming to St. Ann’s Warehouse From London’s National Theatre

The verbatim drama will run in April and May.

St. Ann’s Warehouse has annoucned casting for the American premiere of Gillian Slovo’s Grenfell: in the words of survivors, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and Anthony Simpson-Pike.

Running April 13-May 12, this piece of verbatim theatre follows the events leading up to, during, and after the devastating public housing complex fire that killed 72 people in West London in 2017. It comes from London’s National Theatre, where it premiered in 2023, and highlights the hundreds of residents from the Caribbean, Portugal, Morocco, Ethiopia, and Britain, who spent years complaining as their tower fell into disrepair, only for it to burn up in the devastating electrical fire.

Starring are Joe Alessi, Gaz Choudhry, Jackie Clune, Houda Echouafni, Mona Goodwin, Keaton Guimarães-Tolley, Ash Hunter, Rachid Sabitri, Michael Shaeffer, Dominique Tipper, and Nahel Tzegai, many of whom appeared in the original UK production.

The production has set and costume design by Georgia Lowe, lighting design by Azusa Ono, sound design by Donato Wharton, video design by Akhila Krishnan, music by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, and movement by Chi-San Howard. The production includes a short film made in collaboration with TEA Films.