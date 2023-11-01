Grenfell Fire Docudrama, Tobias Menzies in The Hunt Coming to St. Ann’s Warehouse

The Almeida Theatre production of The Hunt and the National Theatre production of Grenfell: in the words of survivors will come to St. Ann’s Warehouse for American premieres later this season.

The Hunt, inspired by the film Jagten by Thomas Vinterberg & Tobias Lindholm, is adapted for the stage by David Farr, directed by Rupert Goold, and designed by Es Devlin. Tobias Menzies stars in the drama as a teacher accused of misconduct by a six-year-old child. It stars February 16.

Gillian Slovo’s Grenfell: in the words of survivors will be codirected by Phyllida Lloyd and Anthony Simpson-Pike. Running April 13-May 12, it’s a docudrama about the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which was the worst residential fire in the United Kingdom since World War II.

Complete casting and additional information about each production will be announced in the coming months.