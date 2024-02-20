Goodspeed’s The Mystery of Edwin Drood Announces Cast

Goodspeed Musicals has announced casting for The Mystery of Edwin Drood, its first production of the 2024 season. It will run April 5-June 2 at the Goodspeed in East Haddam, Connecticut.

Based on an unfinished Charles Dickens novel, The Mystery of Edwin Drood features book, music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Rupert Holmes. In this musical comedy whodunit, the audience decides who killed Edwin Drood.

The cast includes Lenny Wolpe (Bullets Over Broadway, The Drowsy Chaperone) as Chairman/William Cartwright, Liz McCartney (Funny Girl, Sunday in the Park with George) as Princess Puffer/Angela Prysock, Mamie Parris (Cats, School of Rock) as Edwin Drood/Alice Nutting, Paul Adam Schaefer (The Phantom of the Opera) as Jasper/Clive Paget, Levin Valayil as Neville Landless/Victor Grinstead, Riley Noland as Rosa Bud/Deidre Peregrine, Jetta Juriansz as Helena Landless/Janet Conover, Paul Slade Smith (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Crisparkle/Cedric Moncrieff, David Beach (Something Rotten!) as Durdles/Master Nick Cricker, Marcus Montgomery as Deputy/Mister Nick Cricker, and Jamie LaVerdiere as Bazzard/Phillip Bax.

The ensemble will feature Jon Cooper, Benjamin Howes, Albert Jennings, Miyuki Miyagi, Jacqueline Petroccia, Jesse Swimm, and Natalie Welch. Swings for this production are Megan Arseneau and Noah Ruebeck.

Rob Ruggiero (High, Looped) directs the production, with choreography by James Gray. The creative team also includes music director Adam Souza (Goodspeed’s resident music director), scenic designer Ann Beyersdorfer, costume designer Hunter Kaczorowski, lighting designer Rob Denton, sound designer Jay Hilton, hair/wigs designer Tommy Kurzman, and orchestrator Christopher Jahnke.